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Data centresIrelandUK & IrelandAlternativesInvestmentLeasing

AI and data centre investment drive Irish occupier demand

31 Jul 2026 | 08:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The scale of AI-related infrastructure investment in Ireland now visible in trade statistics, CBRE Ireland says

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