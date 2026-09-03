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OpinionResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

AI and emotional intelligence: redefining soft skills

3 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Ben Ingram

Building trust and reading emotion cannot be replicated by computers

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