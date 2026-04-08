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Data centresContinental EuropeUK & IrelandUnited StatesAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentTechnology

AI boom to require $1.6tr by 2030, says Knight Frank

8 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Grid capacity identified as key bottleneck to scaling AI globally

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