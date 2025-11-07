Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceGermanyIrelandLeasingLondonMiddle EastNetherlandsNordicsPortugalSpainSwedenTechnologyUK & Ireland

AI emerges as main driver of EMEA data centre demand

7 Nov 2025 | 15:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Demand gradually expands beyond traditional European hubs, says Savills

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Garbe DC plans €1.68bn AI data centre in Denmark

7 Nov 2025
Read

Five questions for Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann on data centre financing

6 Nov 2025
Read

Ark to invest £2bn in Watford data centre campus

3 Nov 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Q+A: Pi Labs' Faisal Butt on how AI is transforming the property industry

31 Oct 2025
Read