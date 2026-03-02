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OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

AI firm signs for 20,000 sq ft at Helical’s Bower

2 Mar 2026 | 10:49 | London | by May Agaran

Letting brings occupancy at Old Street campus to 87%

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