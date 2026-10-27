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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesLife SciencesOfficeTechnology

AI safety firm takes 82,000 sq ft at Tribeca King's Cross

27 Oct 2026 | 14:34 | London | by May Agaran

The London Initiative for Safe AI will relocate next year

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