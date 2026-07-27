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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

AI tenants drive Central London office take-up in second quarter

27 Jul 2026 | 11:47 | London | by May Agaran

Anthropic and Open AI lettings two of the four largest deals during the period

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