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OpinionContinental EuropeTechnologyUK & Ireland

AI won't kill brokerage, but it will radically change it

17 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Faisal Butt

Threat to market leaders could come from AI-native platforms consolidating smaller brokerages

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