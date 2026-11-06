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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetail

Akropolis secures €130m loan from Swedbank

6 Nov 2026 | 06:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Seven-year credit agreement to refinance previous loan

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