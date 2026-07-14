Aldermore agrees £85m resi loan

FinancingLondonUK & IrelandResidential
14 Jul 2026 | 12:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Funding supports Brydell Partners' acquisition of five London residential schemes
Daniel Watney hires Allsop partner
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
Pair of supermarket-anchored retail parks up for grabs
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Adrian Poole retires from Aviva Investors’ debt team
Q+A: M&G’s BauMont – “Our ambition is to scale into the leading pan-European value-add manager”
MRP lodges plans for £176m Bristol scheme
Civitas recruits duo to spearhead European rollout
PLP clinches £67m financing for Nottingham logistics project
Patrizia signs fintech firm at 40 Grosvenor Place
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale