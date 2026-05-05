NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingEast MidlandsResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Aldermore backs mixed-use Leicester project with £28m loan

5 May 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Highcross Court will comprise 171 flats and a Sainsbury's

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blackstone secures £562m iQ student platform refinancing

1 May 2026
Read

ICG lends £152m for Arada London's resi schemes

28 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Qatari Diar secures refinancing for £900m Grosvenor Square hotel trophy

27 Apr 2026
Read

Prescient banks £27m financing for Leeds office scheme

27 Apr 2026
Read