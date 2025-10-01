Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Aldermore names new head of commercial real estate

1 Oct 2025 | 12:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Azfar Rizvi joins Reading-based lender from NatWest

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Swiss Life names new co-CEOs for UK business

1 Oct 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Zug Estates hires development head from Swiss Life 

30 Sep 2025
Read

JLL names new head of Stuttgart office leasing

30 Sep 2025
Read

Bidwells adds partner to Cambridge team

1 Oct 2025
Read