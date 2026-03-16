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OfficeInvestmentRetailScotlandUK & Ireland

Alinor Capital swoops for Glasgow office

16 Mar 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Refurbished 145,000 sq ft scheme acquired for £15m+

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