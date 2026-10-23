NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporate

Alistair Calvert to retire from Clarion Partners

23 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

CEO has led firm's European platform since 2019

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Paref CEO resigns from Fosun-backed real estate group

16 Jun 2026
Read

Areim appoints managing partners as CEO departs 

3 Oct 2025
Read

Citycon names new CEO 

18 Nov 2024
Read
Portrait, Person, Head

Primonial REIM chief executive resigns 

23 Jan 2023
Read