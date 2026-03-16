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OfficeContinental EuropeGermany

All eyes on €850m Opernturm as exclusivity clock ticks

16 Mar 2026 | 13:40 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Munich family office has been in talks for Frankfurt tower

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