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FundraisingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandUnited States

AllianceBernstein surpasses $1bn milestone for European real estate credit fund

6 Mar 2026 | 17:32 | London | by Robin Marriott

Core-plus lending strategy attracts fresh commitments of $430m

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