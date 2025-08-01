Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Allison Homes acquires £165m Bristol site

1 Aug 2025 | 06:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Longmoor Village site has outline planning consent for around 510 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Consent granted for Landsec's Manchester resi scheme

31 Jul 2025
Read

London office leasing activity climbs to 4.8m sq ft

31 Jul 2025
Read

Frasers Property goes green with Welsh solar farm deal

31 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

QuadReal completes £500m Apollo student portfolio purchase

31 Jul 2025
Read