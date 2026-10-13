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InvestmentUK & Ireland

Allsop hits four-year high with £70m+ auction sale

13 Oct 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Total raised is firm's largest at a commercial property auction since 2022

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