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PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Allsop makes first salaried partner hire in commercial auctions

6 Jul 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Commercial managing partner Mark Gower discusses why the firm is bringing in David Margolis from Acuitus

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