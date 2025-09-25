Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeCorporateNorth WestPeopleUK & Ireland

Allsop opens Manchester office

25 Sep 2025 | 14:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Equity partner Liam Dowdell to lead firm's new 125 Deansgate office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Blue Owl swoops for another regional office

25 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Condo

Barings sounds out buyers for Manchester’s £75m Vox

24 Sep 2025
Read

Plans submitted for YTL's second Bristol office

24 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North

25 Sep 2025
Read