Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialUK & Ireland

Allsop resi chief heads to Moorfield

9 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Kelly Smith will become Allsop Letting and Management’s acting CEO

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Praxis appoints head of business space asset management

8 Oct 2025
Read

Ocasa Homes appoints new chief executive

8 Oct 2025
Read

Connells picks new Milton Keynes hub

1 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Newcore appoints chief operating officer

29 Sep 2025
Read