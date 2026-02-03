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RetailContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsOffice

Alma and Kristensen expand Copenhagen high-street portfolio

3 Feb 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Retail and office property was sold by pension fund consortium Dansk Ejendomsfond I

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