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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

Alma and Three Lakes buy two Danish resi assets

3 Jun 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

FB Gruppen sells Holbaek assets with 12,716 sq m of housing space

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