Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceLogisticsLondonNorth WestUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Almcor and Cerberus finance £300m+ IOS platform

11 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

US private equity lender writes largest loan for sub-sector to date

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Airport, Airfield, Outdoors

Greykite buys stake in truck parking platform driving €600m growth path

4 Aug 2025
Read

Approval for Pigeon's Bedford industrial open storage complex

17 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Modal and Centerbridge lock in landmark financing for £200m IOS platform

2 Jul 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Architecture

Realterm raises €470m for European logistics fund

20 Jun 2025
Read