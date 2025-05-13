Advanced Search

RetailEast of EnglandInvestmentNorth WestUK & IrelandWales

Almcor to offload trio of retail parks from £100m portfolio

13 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

US buyer in position for three assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Transportation

Almcor agrees one of UK’s largest ever IOS acquisitions

20 Feb 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Investor tempts buyers with £100m retail park portfolio

30 Sep 2024
Read

Almcor’s Whittingham on teaming up with Cerberus to build a £1bn+ open storage platform  

4 Apr 2024
Read

Almcor and Cerberus complete latest UK storage deal

14 Mar 2024
Read