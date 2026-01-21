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FinancingDevelopmentLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

Alpha Property writes £24m north London midbox loan

21 Jan 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will support delivery of 134,000 sq ft logistics scheme at Claverings Industrial Estate in Edmonton

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