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23 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
Richard Georgi handing sole leadership over to CEO Markus Hens
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale
Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal
MCR lands Manchester airport office
Lone Star fires up £12.5m London office sale
YardNine hires former Sellar development chief
Qube upsizes workspace at Landsec’s n2 Victoria office
Alpine Grove managing partner steps down after 28 years
Defence demand fuels European property investment surge
Delancey adds £400m to coal pension fund mandate
EQT-backed Constellation names new CEO
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Starwood European MD departs
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre