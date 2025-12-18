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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Alpitour World buys €20m Sicilian resort

18 Dec 2025 | 13:27 | London | by Edith Fishta

Transaction reflects sustained demand for Mediterranean resort assets

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