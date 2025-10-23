Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

InvestmentAustriaContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyGlobalHealthcareHotels & LeisureSpain

Altamarcam and King Street inject €95m into health resorts firm

23 Oct 2025 | 06:14 | London | by Robin Marriott

Lanserhof will expand platform from four sites in Germany, Austria and Spain

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

German investors favour healthcare over offices 

21 Oct 2025
Read

Greykite and StepStone ink €1.5bn recap of Spanish care home provider

16 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: King Street’s Paul Brennan on the firm's “most active period since the GFC”

1 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

King Street raises close to $1bn for European special situations fund

30 Jun 2025
Read