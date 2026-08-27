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CorporateContinental EuropeFrance

Altarea and Praemia reach settlement over cancelled takeover deal

27 Aug 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

French property group withdrew acquisition two days before deal was set to close

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