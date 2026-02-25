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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentFranceInvestment

Altarea and Vantage to build data centre near Bordeaux

25 Feb 2026 | 07:14 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Global hyperscaler enters French market

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