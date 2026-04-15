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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsDevelopmentInvestment

Altera snaps up 124-home Eindhoven tower

15 Apr 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Scheme forms part of Strijp-S area development

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