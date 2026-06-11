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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Altera snaps up 152 Amsterdam-Zuidoost apartments

11 Jun 2026 | 14:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

The homes are part of UBA Projectontwikkeling’s development project

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