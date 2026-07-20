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CorporateUK & IrelandM&A

Alternative Income board backs AEW's latest potential takeover

20 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

AEW's offer has an implied value of 77.4p, a 10.6% premium to Glenstone's bid

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