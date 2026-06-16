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M&ACorporateREITUK & Ireland

Alternative Income REIT rebuffs Glenstone takeover offer

16 Jun 2026 | 08:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Board concludes that offer "does not adequately compensate shareholders"

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