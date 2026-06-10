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OpinionContinental EuropePeopleUK & Ireland

Althaus on property: experience alone is no longer enough

10 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Serena Althaus

Rapid pace of change calls for new leadership models, but not necessarily younger CEOs

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