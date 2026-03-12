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OpinionContinental EuropeCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Althaus on property: too many real estate firms rely on one or two rainmakers

12 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Serena Althaus

When high performers leave, entire teams can unravel

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