Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Alti to wind down international real estate business

11 Jul 2025 | 14:25 | London | by Robin Marriott, Guy Montague-Jones

Administrator appointed after strategy to offload unit inherited from Alvarium fails

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Office Building

Alti’s $9bn real estate arm “no longer additive” to strategy

12 Nov 2024
Read
City, Architecture, Building

AlTi Tiedemann Global's head of private real estate departs

24 Sep 2024
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Dress Shirt

Q+A: Jonathan Elkington – "I have learned a lot of lessons"

19 Nov 2024
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Home REIT sister fund takes legal action against valuer

24 Oct 2024
Read