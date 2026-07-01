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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsOfficeRetailSweden

Altra Fastigheter acquires €21m Swedish logistics assets

1 Jul 2026 | 11:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm has also divested properties worth €38m

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