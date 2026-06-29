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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsResidentialSweden

Altra Fastigheter agrees €107m Swedish office sale

29 Jun 2026 | 06:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Storsala buys four properties totalling 49,000 sq m of lettable area

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