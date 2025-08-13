Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentCorporateTechnologyUK & Ireland

Altus entertains take-private approaches

13 Aug 2025 | 07:20 | London | by James Buckley

News of the talks raised the company’s market capitalisation to £1.56bn

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for CBRE's head of hotel investment Germany

13 Aug 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Macquarie takes aim at new student powerhouse

12 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

£100m London aparthotel gem in play

6 Aug 2025
Read

Q+A: Schroders on plans for "organic and inorganic growth" across residential

31 Jul 2025
Read