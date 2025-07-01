Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

AM Alpha bags first tenant for Manchester’s Rylands

1 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Incoming tenant signs for first location outside London

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Handrail, Banister, Floor

German investor adds £30m office to Manchester portfolio

7 Aug 2023
Read

Manchester Market Street sales move forward

15 Mar 2023
Read
Human, Person, Pedestrian

AM Alpha responds after council slams Manchester Debenhams revamp

6 Jan 2023
Read
Indoors, Lounge, Furniture

AM Alpha’s Lemke: Rylands will be "Manchester’s best office"

14 Nov 2022
Read