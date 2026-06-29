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OfficeLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

AM Alpha leases 80,000 sq ft Glasgow asset to Home Office

29 Jun 2026 | 12:02 | London | by May Agaran

Government department to use 200 Broomielaw as central hub for the Passport Office

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