NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

AM Alpha makes €35m Paris office investment

14 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

9th arrondissement property to be refurbished

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

AM Alpha bags first tenant for Manchester’s Rylands

1 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Road, Person

AM Alpha offloads €75m Portugal retail park

17 Dec 2024
Read
City, Architecture, Building

AM Alpha buys Birmingham BTR project

19 Dec 2023
Read

AM Alpha buys Paris office

5 Jul 2023
Read