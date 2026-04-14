NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentPlanning

Amazon agrees €250m+ deal for 190,000 sq m French logistics complex

14 Apr 2026 | 14:54 | London | by Harry Young, David Hatcher

Grand Est facility to be one of Europe's largest single-asset developments in past year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Lysara hands over first French logistics hub

15 Oct 2026
Read
Construction, Light, Traffic Light

Chinese occupiers make their mark on UK logistics market

7 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Garbe Industrial's Jan Philipp Daun on the firm's push for money and land

7 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Machine

Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal

23 Sep 2026
Read