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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentSpain

Amazon earmarks €34bn for Spanish data centres

2 Mar 2026 | 14:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

 Development projects will be concentrated in Aragón

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