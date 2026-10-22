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Data centresContinental EuropeGermanyAlternativesLogisticsInvestment

Amazon invests €4.8bn to expand its German digital infrastructure

22 Oct 2026 | 14:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm has lined up €16bn for Germany in 2027

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