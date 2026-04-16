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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandLeasing

Amazon takes 200,000 sq ft at Panattoni Park Crawley

16 Apr 2026 | 10:09 | London | by May Agaran

10-year lease marks South East’s largest logistics letting this year

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