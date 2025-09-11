Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentRetail

Ampega AM seals Paris and Brussels office purchases

11 Sep 2025 | 07:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Acquisitions were made alongside Savills IM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Parella signs trio of investors in second leveraged buyout 

8 Sep 2025
Read

KKR completes £230m UK student accommodation portfolio purchase

4 Sep 2025
Read
Guillaume Barthelemy, Newmark

Newmark adds office specialist to its French team

4 Sep 2025
Read
34-36 rue du Louvre,Paris 1st arrondissement, France

Amundi kicks off €625m Paris office disposal plan

3 Sep 2025
Read