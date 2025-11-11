Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Amro-Invesco partnership bolts on €150m+ Spanish student housing projects

11 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Joint portfolio reaches €230m end value with more acquisitions planned

